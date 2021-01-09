State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $20.40 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

