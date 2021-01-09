State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,186,000 after buying an additional 83,068 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $374.46 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $387.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

