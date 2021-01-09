State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $19,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $127.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.