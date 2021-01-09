State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $257.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

