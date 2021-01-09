State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after buying an additional 100,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $2,724,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $210.43 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $211.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

