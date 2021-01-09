State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $209.90 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.51.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

