State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after buying an additional 182,302 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS opened at $290.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $295.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

