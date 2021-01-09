State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,502 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

