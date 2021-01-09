State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.96.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $501.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $522.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

