State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $294,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $267.82 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,673.77 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.