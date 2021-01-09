State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $218.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,591. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

