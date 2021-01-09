State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150,149 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

