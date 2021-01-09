State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,346 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of V.F. worth $18,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 298.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $53,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 96.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $87.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -675.77, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $97.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

