State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,166 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $634.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $653.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.58. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.76.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.