State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,608 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of PM stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

