State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,475 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $14,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $1,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.55.

MKTX stock opened at $552.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $554.72 and its 200-day moving average is $519.43. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

