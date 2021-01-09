State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,841 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 60.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $747,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 704.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $260.73 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $267.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 158.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

