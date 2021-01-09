State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 18,988 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,988 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $826,942,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

