State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 23,463 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,463 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $131.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

