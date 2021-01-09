State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,514 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 115.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $293.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.62. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $300.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.21.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

