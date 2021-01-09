State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,577 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.15. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

