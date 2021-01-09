State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 347 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Humana by 72.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after purchasing an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Humana by 1,298.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,903,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Stephens increased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.55.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $436.77 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

