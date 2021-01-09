State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,509 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $90.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.02. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.