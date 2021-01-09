State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,911 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,938 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $138.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.94. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.72.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

