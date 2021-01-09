State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,078 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 27.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

