State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 790 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $15,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,720 shares of company stock worth $59,423,182. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,252.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,163.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,168.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,267.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

