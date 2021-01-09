State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,582 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,625,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.24.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

