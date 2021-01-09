State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,282 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 169.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $373,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.