State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

