State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Newmont were worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Newmont by 292.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Newmont by 58.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $988,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,710,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,815 shares of company stock worth $2,958,618 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.51.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

