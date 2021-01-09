State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $337.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.17.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

