State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.05 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

