Status 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61.20 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $212.47 million and approximately $61.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded up 95.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00039353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.05 or 0.00282785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.95 or 0.02833737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

