Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0743

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $14,928.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stealth has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001275 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023358 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 38,192,371 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

