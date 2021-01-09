Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $3.25 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00008033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $19.32 million and $3.92 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,948,126 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

