Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $80.99 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,039.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.01122342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00176343 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 407,723,935 coins and its circulating supply is 390,749,841 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.