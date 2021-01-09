Steem (STEEM) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Steem has a market capitalization of $80.99 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 407,723,935 coins and its circulating supply is 390,749,841 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

