SteepCoin Price Down 38% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $73,974.75 and $101.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

