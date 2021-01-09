Stellar Price Up 147.9% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 147.9% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.95 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00023895 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00109242 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00723699 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006893 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055993 BTC.
