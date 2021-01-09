Stellar Price Up 147.9% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 147.9% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $6.95 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,562 coins and its circulating supply is 22,034,678,343 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

