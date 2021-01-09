stETH (Lido) Price Up 60% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $1,225.42 or 0.03005090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $26.06 million and $33,785.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 60% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00700244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00052486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 21,265 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.