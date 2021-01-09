stETH (STETH) Price Tops $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH token can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00677955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00218573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052588 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.