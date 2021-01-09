Stipend (SPD) Hits Market Capitalization of $281,003.98

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $281,003.98 and approximately $17.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.09 or 0.99974756 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00265797 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.94 or 0.00450033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00149218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

