STK Market Capitalization Reaches $349,793.88 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. STK has a total market cap of $349,793.88 and approximately $41,164.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STK has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.46 or 0.02838966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012081 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK (CRYPTO:STK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STK’s official website is stktoken.com . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

