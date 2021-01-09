Storj Price Reaches $0.42 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $91.39 million and approximately $65.86 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00282727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.48 or 0.03435498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,907,654 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.