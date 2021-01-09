Storm Price Reaches $0.0023 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Storm has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.76 or 0.03478166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00282203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Storm

STORM is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormx.io

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.