Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSYS. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,518,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $10,541,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,767,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,860. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

