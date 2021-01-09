Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $50.70 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $50.70 million and $3.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001465 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023581 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.