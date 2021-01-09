Stratis (STRAX) Price Up 9.4% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Stratis has a total market cap of $50.70 million and $3.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001465 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023581 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

