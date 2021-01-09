Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Shares Up 2.6%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.54 and last traded at $58.54. Approximately 7,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

