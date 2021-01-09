Streamr (DATA) Trading 41.5% Higher Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0533 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $38.00 million and $10.82 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 41.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.21 or 0.02966746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.